Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 595.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,081 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.84. 85,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

