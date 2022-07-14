Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 73,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

