Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.72

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.72 and last traded at $74.87, with a volume of 1269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

