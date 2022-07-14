Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 799,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

