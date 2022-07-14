Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 799,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

