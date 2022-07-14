Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $226.79. 77,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.