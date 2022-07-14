Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 162,423 shares.The stock last traded at $159.53 and had previously closed at $158.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

