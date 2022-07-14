Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.09

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.09 and last traded at $153.09, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $183.82.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.