Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.80 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.