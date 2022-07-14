Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

