Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VBLT. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

