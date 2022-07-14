Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.