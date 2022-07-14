Veil Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $180,243.88 and $362.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,644.18 or 0.99938987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00209868 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00268693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00111027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00064372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.