Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.97 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Venus has a total market cap of $61.97 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00025114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.36 or 0.99887277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00040134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001712 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

