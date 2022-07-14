Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $568,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

