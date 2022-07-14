Viad (NYSE:VVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.38

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viad by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,103 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. grew its holdings in Viad by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 663,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

