Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 2.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.93. 90,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 36,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.