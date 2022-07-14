Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 2.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.93. 90,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 36,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.
About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria Gold (VITFF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.