Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($25.57) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,246.67.

Shares of Victrex stock remained flat at $$20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Victrex has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

