Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($25.57) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,246.67.

Shares of Victrex stock remained flat at $$20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Victrex has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

