Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 335.84% from the stock’s current price.

VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,954. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

