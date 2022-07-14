Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 335.84% from the stock’s current price.
VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
NASDAQ:VIR traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,954. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
