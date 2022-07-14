Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 27,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,343,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,839. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

