Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,806 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.63. 19,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.80.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

