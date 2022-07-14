Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

