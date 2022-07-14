Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 70,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,519. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

