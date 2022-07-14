Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.40.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
