Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.