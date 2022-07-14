Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €35.00 to €29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Voestalpine traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

