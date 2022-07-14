W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.37. 26,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,835. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

