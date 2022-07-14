W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 504.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,715. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

