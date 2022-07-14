W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,534. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

