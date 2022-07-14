Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $50.02

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $51.53. Wayfair shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 14,875 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.16.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,252,137 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

