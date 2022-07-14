WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $1.71 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,562.48 or 1.00060176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

