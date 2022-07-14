Welch Group LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 279,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.81. 289,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The company has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.73. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

