Welch Group LLC Buys 5,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 315,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

