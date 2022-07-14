Welch Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 753.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.02. 463,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

