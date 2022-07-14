Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,351. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

