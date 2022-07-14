Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 224,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

