Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

