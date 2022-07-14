Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

