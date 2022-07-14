Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. 53,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

