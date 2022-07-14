Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.87 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.
Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.