Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.