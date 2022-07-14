WEMIX Price Hits $2.33 on Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $287.65 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00011302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

