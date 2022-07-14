Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WERN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,846. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

