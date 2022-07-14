WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of WEX worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.17. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,604. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.