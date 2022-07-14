Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 207,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,324. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

