Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $78.64

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $698,908.21 and approximately $43,167.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $78.64 or 0.00383756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

