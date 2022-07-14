William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.10.

NYSE LII opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

