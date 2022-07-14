William Salomon Purchases 31,000 Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA) Stock

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA – Get Rating) insider William Salomon purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £56,110 ($66,734.06).

Hansa Investment stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market cap of £217.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.91. Hansa Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 177 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.55 ($2.79).

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

