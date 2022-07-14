William Salomon Purchases 31,000 Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA) Stock

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA – Get Rating) insider William Salomon purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £56,110 ($66,734.06).
Hansa Investment stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market cap of £217.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.91. Hansa Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 177 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.55 ($2.79).
About Hansa Investment (Get Rating)
See Also
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.