WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $111.74 million and approximately $61.60 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001922 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

