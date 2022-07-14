WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $97.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

