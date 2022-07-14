Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.25. 38,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,841,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

