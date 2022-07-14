Woodcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $155,122.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $155,122.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00014726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.23 or 0.05501064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00026288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00243857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00611852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00500971 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

